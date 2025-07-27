Ramon Juarez News: Decent effort versus Necaxa

Juarez recorded two tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Necaxa.

Juarez recorded his first significant performance of the current tournament, contributing various defensive stats that included a team-high six clearances in the draw. He's one of the most reliable center-back options in the competition when on the field, but it could be difficult for him to earn consistent playing time considering that both Sebastian Caceres (undisclosed) and Igor Lichnovsky (suspension) will likely reappear for upcoming matches.