Kolo Muani played his first minutes of the season in Tuesday's win against Villarreal in the Champions League but will miss Saturday's game against the Seagulls due to a dead leg. This is a blow for Spurs since he is currently building his fitness and getting minutes gradually would have helped the Frenchman. Kolo Muani will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he can be available for the next fixtures, although he is expected to hold a bench role under coach Thomas Frank until reaching full fitness.