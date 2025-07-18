Randal Kolo Muani News: Reports back to PSG

Kolo Muani has been called up by PSG for their first summer retreat, even though he's likely to leave again, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Kolo Muani was allowed to play in the FIFA Club World Cup with Juventus, but the two teams haven't been able to reach an agreement to prolong his stay in Turin yet, and he'll begin the pre-season preparation with PSG. He'll likely draw interest from other teams as well.