Raphinha missed the last three games for the Blaugranas across all competitions due to a thigh injury that is now nearly recovered as he should be back available for Saturday's game against Girona. This is very positive news given the importance of the Brazilian in the frontline for Barcelona as he should reclaim his undisputed starting role if deemed fit enough for the match. With the absence of Dani Olmo (calf) who is expected to miss several weeks Raphinha could feature as a number 10 in upcoming fixtures.