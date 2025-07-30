Nicolaisen had a really tough 2024\/25 season hampered by multiple injuries, including issues with his Achilles, ankle, and calf, which required two surgeries. After a few weeks of holiday in Denmark, where he followed an individual training program, the vice-captain is back with the TeFeCe and highly motivated for the 2025\/26 season. He will look to return to full fitness as soon as possible, though his progress will be monitored closely by coach Carles Martinez Novell's staff. Once fully fit, Nicolaisen is expected to reclaim his undisputed starting role in central defense. Until then, Jaydee Canvot could see increased playing time.