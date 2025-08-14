van den Berg went through the academy at PEC Zwolle where he made his Eredivisie debut at only 16 years old in 2021. The next season, he featured in 10 games in the top flight before the team was relegated to the second division, where he made 17 more appearances before moving to Middlesbrough in the Championship. In his first campaign in England, he was voted Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, scoring one goal in 34 appearances. Last season, he made 27 appearances and will now discover the Bundesliga with FC Koln, where he will be a solid option in defense for coach Lukas Kwasniok.