Ait-Nouri suffered an ankle injury in the game against Tottenham but still played the full 90 minutes against Brighton before the international break. That said, the Algerian is still dealing with the issue since he did not join his country for international duty and recent scans revealed a serious problem that will sideline him for the next five weeks. With the return of Josko Gvardiol, his absence will not impact the starting XI as much as expected, although Ait-Nouri started the first three Premier League games of this campaign.