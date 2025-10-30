Cherki was back in the starting XI for the first time since returning from injury when facing Swansea on Wednesday, playing the full 90 while bagging a late extra-time goal. After only playing the first two games of the season before his injury, this appears to finally clear him up for starting time moving forward, a role he held once before his absence. The French attacker should continue this trend and push for starting time moving forward, although he will have to compete with Phil Foden for time, both playing centrally in an advanced position this campaign.