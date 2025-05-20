Fantasy Soccer
Reece Oxford headshot

Reece Oxford Injury: Departing Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Oxford (long-COVID) is departing Augsburg at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Oxford has been sidelined for the better part of two years with a long-COVID case that has prevented him from playing entirely. The defender is now departing Augsburg at the end of his contract. Oxford's future is uncertain as there has been little known about his condition other than that he's working with specialists.

