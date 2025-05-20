Reece Oxford Injury: Departing Augsburg
Oxford (long-COVID) is departing Augsburg at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Oxford has been sidelined for the better part of two years with a long-COVID case that has prevented him from playing entirely. The defender is now departing Augsburg at the end of his contract. Oxford's future is uncertain as there has been little known about his condition other than that he's working with specialists.
Reece Oxford
Free Agent
