Reid Roberts News: Sent off in defeat

Roberts received a red card in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Roberts left the visitors with 10 men after being shown his second yellow card of Saturday's clash. The youngster will consequently be ineligible for the next MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps, with his next chance to produce coming in a subsequent duel with San Diego. If the back three scheme remains unchanged, both Rodrigues and Dave Romney will be the main candidates to fill in the lineup.