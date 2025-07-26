Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Reid Roberts headshot

Reid Roberts News: Sent off in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Roberts received a red card in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Roberts left the visitors with 10 men after being shown his second yellow card of Saturday's clash. The youngster will consequently be ineligible for the next MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps, with his next chance to produce coming in a subsequent duel with San Diego. If the back three scheme remains unchanged, both Rodrigues and Dave Romney will be the main candidates to fill in the lineup.

Reid Roberts
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now