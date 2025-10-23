Pasveer made his first Champions League start of the season Wednesday, replacing a struggling Vitezslav Jaros. Pasveer struggled as bad if not worse than Jaros, conceding five goals and making five saves in a difficult road match at Chelsea. In fairness to Pasveer, Kenneth Taylor received a red card in the 17th minute, forcing Pasveer to play down a defender for the majority of the match. He also conceded two penalties in the span of six minutes at the end of the first half, so this poor performance reflects more on the whole Ajax squad rather than just on Pasveer.