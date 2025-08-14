Labeau is nearing a return from his long-term ACL injury as he was back in team training on Thursday. This is good news since it is two days before the season opener against Lyon in Bollaert and Labeau could potentially make the squad. That said, his role will remain a bit uncertain for the first stretch of the season since Lens have a new coach Pierre Sage and it will depend on his sensations and the qualities he will show. Lens have acquired Florian Thauvin over the summer, therefore his playing time will be limited in the attacking midfield anyway.