Labeau was born in Guadeloupe in 2003 and began his youth career with local clubs before joining RC Lens in 2018. He progressed through the academy, shined with the reserve side, and made his Ligue 1 debut in December 2022 before signing his first professional contract. After a loan spell at Laval in Ligue 2 where he scored four goals and provided five assists, he returned to Lens, scored his first two Ligue 1 goals with the club, but his momentum was halted by injury last season. Labeau will hope to find decent playing time in Angers and stay fit to return to his parent club after a successful loan spell.