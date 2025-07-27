Ricardo Gutierrez News: Concedes once to Pachuca

Gutierrez registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Pachuca.

Gutierrez lost his clean sheet in the final minutes of a difficult visit, recording his second goal against in three Apertura matches. The goalkeeper has been rather busy, with his average of 3.3 saves per game ranking sixth in the league. Mazatlan will now face three MLS clubs in the first stage of the Leagues Cup before returning to domestic action for a home clash versus Tijuana, who scored once in each of their previous three contests.