Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Feels tweak vs Newcastle
Calafiori was forced of vs Newcastle United during a friendly match Sunday with a tweak. According to manager Mikel Arteta, "Yeah, he said that he felt a little tweak, so I don't know how big it is but hopefully not".
Calafiori suffered a slight knock that could be a cause for concern for Arsenal. Nothing if official until after scans are done, therefor a better update will be available in the coming days. This will leave him questionable for the remaining preseason games, with the start of the PL season on Aug 17.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now