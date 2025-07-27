Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Feels tweak vs Newcastle

Calafiori was forced of vs Newcastle United during a friendly match Sunday with a tweak. According to manager Mikel Arteta, "Yeah, he said that he felt a little tweak, so I don't know how big it is but hopefully not".

Calafiori suffered a slight knock that could be a cause for concern for Arsenal. Nothing if official until after scans are done, therefor a better update will be available in the coming days. This will leave him questionable for the remaining preseason games, with the start of the PL season on Aug 17.