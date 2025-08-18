Richarlison got his season started off on the right foot, scoring a brace in the opening match. Both of his goals were assisted by Mohammed Kudus, and the second one was nearly a bicycle kick that was eerily similar to Richarlison's goal in the 2022 World Cup that won goal of the tournament. After an electric start to the season coming off a solid performance in the UEFA Super Cup, Richarlison is making a case to Thomas Frank that he should start over Dominic Solanke. If both players can remain healthy they will likely rotate, especially when the Champions League season begins.