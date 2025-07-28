Richie Laryea News: Four shots in defeat

Laryea recorded four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Charlotte FC.

Laryea fired four shots against Charlotte after contributing to just one shot across his first seven MLS appearances this season. The Canadian was very active from an unusual position since he started the game at left-back but could not find a shot on target to help his team avoid the loss. Laryea also contributed with two tackles, one interception, and drew four fouls. He has now started the last four games in three different positions, central defense, defensive midfield, and left-back, and will likely remain a starter moving forward for Toronto.