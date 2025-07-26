Rico Henry News: Plays during offseason

Henry appeared for 45 minutes off the bench in a friendly against Gil Vicente on Friday.

Henry took the field for a friendly this week, seeing his first time with the team this offseason. He ended last season in more of a rotational role, fighting for time on the left flank. However, with the return of Aaron Hickey this season, his role seems to be dwindling, likely to only lose even more minutes this season, especially if injuries continue to be an issue.