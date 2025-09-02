Lewis is dealing with an undisclosed injury as he has been withdrawn from the England U21 squad and will therefore not participate in this month's opening 2027 UEFA Under-21 EURO qualifier. The full-back will likely be assessed in the coming days by the medical staff to determine the extent of his injury and if he could be back available for the derby against Manchester United on Sept. 14 after the international break. That said, if he cannot be deemed fit enough for the game, Matheus Nunes will likely replace him again at right-back.