Doan began his career at Gamba Osaka in his native Japan before moving to the Netherlands in 2017. The winger played there for four seasons, appearing in 130 official games for FC Groningen and PSV Eindhoven, scoring 29 goals and providing 13 assists. Doan was then loaned to Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga where he helped them stay in the top flight during the 2020\/21 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. In the summer of 2022, Doan joined SC Freiburg where he gained experience, playing 123 official games for the Black Forest club, scoring 26 goals and providing 23 assists. Last season, he played a key role in helping the club push for European qualification, scoring 10 goals and delivering eight assists in the league. Doan will also bring international experience to Eintracht Frankfurt with 57 caps for Japan and is expected to become an undisputed starter in the frontline heading into the 2025\/26 season.