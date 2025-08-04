Holding spent seven years with Arsenal FC, tallying 162 appearances across all competitions with five goals and one assist. He joined Crystal Palace in 2023 and made his debut before heading to Sheffield United on loan for the second half of the 2024\/25 season, where he logged 11 matches and an assist in the EFL Championship. Internationally, he earned five caps with England's U-21s and helped them win the 2016 Toulon Tournament. Holding should strengthen the Rapids' defense and is likely to claim a starting spot soon.