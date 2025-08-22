Lewandowski completed a full team training session on Thursday and should be back available for Saturday's clash against Levante. This is good news for Barcelona since the striker was brilliant last season and they will need him to perform again this season to fight for the La Liga title and have a strong run in Europe. Lewandowski will likely be carefully managed to avoid any setbacks from his leg injury, and he might see some minutes off the bench before regaining his starting spot to lead the frontline.