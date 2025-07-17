Robert Morales News: Scores brace against Santos

Morales scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Santos.

Morales knocked the ball down with his chest and barely let it bounce before firing a powerful shot that gave his team the win in the 63rd minute. He then doubled his count as he finished a counterattack in stoppage time. The goals were his first direct contributions in 11 matches played since Feb. 26. However, even that doesn't guarantee him a starting position, considering star striker Paulinho was reserved Wednesday and could reclaim his spot immediately.