Sanchez conceded three goals and finished with three saves at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League season opener against Bayern on Wednesday. He made a sharp near-post stop on Harry Kane late in the first half and a standout one-handed save to deny Michael Olise after the break. Chelsea limited Bayern to five shots on target overall, with Sanchez handling the hosts' early second-half surge well. The goalkeeper will aim for a stronger performance against Manchester United on Saturday. His next chance to feature in the Champions League will come against Benfica at the end of the month.