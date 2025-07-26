Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Robert Skov headshot

Robert Skov News: Starts during offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Skov (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Greuter Furth.

Skov was back on the field for some preseason play Saturday, with the midfielder seeing the field for the first time since February due to injury. He started last campaign going unused before working into a role on the left flank, hopeful to recapture that spot this season, fighting with Josip Juranovic and Tom Rothe for time.

Robert Skov
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now