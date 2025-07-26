Robert Skov News: Starts during offseason

Skov (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Greuter Furth.

Skov was back on the field for some preseason play Saturday, with the midfielder seeing the field for the first time since February due to injury. He started last campaign going unused before working into a role on the left flank, hopeful to recapture that spot this season, fighting with Josip Juranovic and Tom Rothe for time.