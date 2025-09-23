Alvarado is a big loss for the Rojiblancos given that he had scored twice over his last three appearances, and they don't have many other wingers with his talent and experience on the roster. He'll likely be excluded from the squad in both matches of the upcoming double week against Necaxa and Puebla, after which he'll be in doubt with his full recovery time still unknown. All of Santiago Sandoval, Efrain Alvarez and Richard Ledezma should see their playing time increased while Alvarado is unavailable.