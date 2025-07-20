Roberto Alvarado News: Creates three chances in defeat

Alvarado had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Leon.

Alvarado compiled a variety of offensive and defensive stats that were not enough for his side to revert the score. He delivered two of the squad's four corner kicks, with Erick Gutierrez and new signing Efrain Alvarez taking the rest. Playing as a right winger or central attacking midfielder, Alvarado should once again be a consistent threat after leading Chivas in goals and assists in both the Apertura and Clausura tournaments of the 2024/25 campaign.