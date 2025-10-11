Jansson was playing in his usual role as part of a four-man defense before being forced to leave the pitch in the first half of this game. Depending on the severity of the problem, it may put him at risk of missing upcoming contests. His potential absence would represent a major loss for Orlando, given that his average of 4.7 clearances per game is the second-highest on the squad. David Brekalo, who is currently serving international duty, could be an option to take the injured player's place in the lineup.