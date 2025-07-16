Robin Jansson News: Starting Wednesday

Jansson (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for the midweek meeting with New York City FC.

Jansson could be expected to rack up passes and defensive stats in a center-back role in his return from a one-game absence due to suspension and injury. He has been active during his most recent appearances, generating more than two clearances in nine of his last 10 MLS starts. He'll feature alongside Rodrigo Schlegel, leaving Kyle Smith on the bench.