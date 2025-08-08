Risser was back in team training after suffering from back problems. This is a very positive development for the new signing of the Sang et Or since Risser was confirmed to be the starting goalkeeper this season and he still needs to feature for Lens since his arrival. The young goalie will likely feature in Saturday's friendly against Leipzig to test his sensations and be the starter for the opening game against Lyon next Saturday if everything goes as planned. If he cannot be deemed fit enough for those games, veteran goalkeeper Regis Gurtner will step in to replace him.