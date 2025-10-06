Vaz suffered an injury in his first ever Ligue 1 start on Saturday against Metz. The young striker started the game looking to make an impact behind the defensive line of the Grenats and had a good outing as he provided the assist for Igor Paixao's opener. Vaz will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury, although a potential absence after the break won't impact the starting squad since he is expected to remain the third-choice striker behind Amine Gouiri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.