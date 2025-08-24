Vaz replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 74th minute and immediately impacted the game by drawing a penalty, though Mason Greenwood missed the kick. The young striker then iced the match in stoppage time with a top-corner finish from the right side after being well assisted by the winger. Vaz also forced Paris FC back with his direct runs and work rate, ending his brilliant 16-minute shift with one tackle and one interception. He is expected to keep that super-sub role this season and might break out under coach Roberto de Zerbi, who has praised him since last season.