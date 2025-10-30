Vaz scored twice for Marseille off the bench, turning the match around after the early deficit. He demonstrated composure in front of goal and took his chances when they came, showing impressive confidence at such a young age and taking responsibility to help the club get out of a trap against Angers. Beyond the goals, he pressed hard, won duels, and kept Marseille in control until the late equalizer that ended his outing on a sad note. Vaz will likely take a larger role moving forward with his decent outings recently and with Amine Gouiri (shoulder) sidelined for some time.