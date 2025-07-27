Rocco Rios Novo News: Earns clean sheet

Rios Novo recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Rios Novo was back in net yet again as he filled in for the injured Oscar Ustari (hamstring), registering a decent match after notching three saves and a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet of the season, although he has only featured six times all season, with only three starts. It is unknown if he will continue in net next match, especially heading into the break, as Ustari could return from his problems by then.