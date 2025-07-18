Rodolfo Cota News: Concedes once in win

Cota had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Club Tijuana.

Cota made his second appearance of the season as regular starter Luis Angel Malagon is yet to return to the starting lineup. Cota had a decent performance in goal as he allowed only one goal while making one save. He was beaten in the 56th minute as he was fooled by a shot by Ramiro Arciga. It is yet to be determined whether he'll be in goal for the upcoming match.