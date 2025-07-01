Rodri Injury: Suffers injury setback

Rodri (undisclosed) suffered an injury setback in Monday's 4-3 defeat against Al-Hilal, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference, according to The Guardian. "Rodri - he complained about his situation."

Rodri replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the 53rd minute of Monday's game but was forced off in the 100th minute after suffering an injury setback. The Spaniard will likely undergo examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and to see if there is any major problem linked to his previous ACL injury that sidelined him for months. That said, Manchester City are out of the FIFA Club World Cup, so Rodri will have some time to rest and recover before the start of the pre-season with the Citizens.