Rodri News: Improving day by day

Rodri is improving day after day and will gradually see his minutes increase until the start of the 2025/26 season after returning from his long-term knee injury, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Rodri can play, of course not for 90 minutes but the last 30 or 35. He's been making a step forward in the last three or four days. We had some problems and niggles, but we're happy we could add minutes to him."

Rodri is seeing increased playing time gradually to build his fitness and solidify his knee after his long-term injury. The midfielder played almost half an hour against Al Ain and could see more minutes in the upcoming game against Juventus on Thursday. These are positive signs for the Spaniard since he is expected to be the leader in the midfield during the 2025/26 season alongside newcomer Tijjani Reijnders.