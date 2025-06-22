Rodri News: Not ready to start yet

Rodri is getting better since his return from injury and is being managed carefully by the staff, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "No. He's getting better. We can't forget it's almost nine months since the sad day what happened. It's an injury between 10 and 12 months [recovery]. It's a long injury. He's getting better and if he can play 20-30 minutes it'll be good. I know he wants to be there but we need to protect him."

