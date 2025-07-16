Rodrigo Aguirre Injury: Scores, leaves with injury

Aguirre scored one goal before being subbed off with an apparent thigh issue in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Tijuana, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Aguirre remained in the starting lineup despite new signing Jose Raul Zuniga being available for this match, and the goal ended a seven-game league drought for the Uruguayan. The fact that Aguirre walked off the field could suggest the issue is not too intense, but he'll need to be assessed ahead of upcoming games. If he fails to recover quickly, his place may be taken by either Zuniga or Victor Davila, or, if fit, Henry Martin (thigh).