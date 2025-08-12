De Paul started in an advanced midfield role and finished without a goal contribution in the heavy defeat in the derby. He attempted three shots, none on target, while linking play through the middle in the first half. The Argentina midfielder was part of the buildup phases but could not unlock Orlando's back line after halftime. This was his first Florida Derby start since joining Inter Miami in late July and also his first MLS game. De Paul has already shown how impactful he can be for his new club and will hope to contribute in the next fixtures.