Rodrigo Lopez News: Provides assist in victory

Lopez assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 win over Queretaro.

Lopez set up Guillermo Martinez's goal from a corner kick in the 14th minute against Queretaro. Other than that, the midfielder won four of his eight duels, and his six crosses tied for the highest figure on the squad during the match. The assist was his first direct contribution since February, and he delivered multiple crosses for the third time in a row. He may remain active on the right flank in future contests, although summer signing Pedro Vite can also be deployed in that spot, challenging him for both playing time and set pieces.