Rodrigo Schlegel News: Makes five clearances vs Montreal
Rodrigo Schlegel generated five clearancesand five interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Schlegel led Orlando in clearances as usual during the home draw. The centerback also logged a season-high five interceptions in the match. He did receive his fifth yellow card in 20 starts, though.
