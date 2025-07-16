Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Schlegel headshot

Rodrigo Schlegel News: Makes five clearances vs Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Rodrigo Schlegel generated five clearancesand five interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Schlegel led Orlando in clearances as usual during the home draw. The centerback also logged a season-high five interceptions in the match. He did receive his fifth yellow card in 20 starts, though.

Rodrigo Schlegel
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now