Rodrygo Injury: Needed reset after season

Rodrygo (thigh) needed a reset after a difficult end of the season, coach Xabi Alonso said in a press conference. "The end of the season wasn't easy for him, but he took some time off from playing for the national team, which was good. It helped him reset. We've been talking since day one, and I see him eager to contribute and enjoy himself on the pitch. He can bring us a lot of good things."

Rodrygo suffered an injury late during the season and reports said he was also mentally affected by his role under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Rodrygo stayed in Madrid and didn't go on international duty with Brazil to fully recover and reset with some time off the pitch, as confirmed by new coach Xabi Alonso. Reports said Rodrygo could potentially leave the Casa Blanca during the summer, but he could finally stay in Madrid during the summer transfer window since Alonso seems to highly rate him and count on him.