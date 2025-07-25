Rogelio Funes Mori News: Completes Leon move

Funes Mori will spend the next season in Leon, having concluded his contract with Pumas after the Clausura 2025 campaign, the team announced Thursday.

Funes Mori gives La Fiera a center-forward alternative in addition to Ettson Ayon. The Argentine-born striker boasts being Monterrey's all-time leading scorer with 160 goals across all competitions. However, he's a veteran player and his recent record is far from ideal, registering just one goal and two assists in his last 32 league matches played.