Rogelio Funes Mori News: Quiet performance in win

Funes Mori (undisclosed) had one off-target shot and created two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Funes Mori was able to play despite being questionable for this one butn couldn't make much of an impact before finally getting subbed off just prior to the hour mark. With just one goal and two appearances over 26 appearances this season, the veteran striker is still to perform as expected since joining from Monterrey one year ago.