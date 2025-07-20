Romaine Mundle Injury: Undergoes hamstring surgery

Mundle underwent hamstring surgery Saturday, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "He had surgery (on his hamstring) today, so we will have to wait. It's a shame because he worked well during the summer and was ready, but we will support him."

Mundle's injury woes continues as he underwent hamstring injury Saturday after only being back in training for about a week in preseason. He missed about half of last season in the Championship and this surgery isn't going to help playing time in the Premier League. In addition to being out multiple months after this surgery, it's still not a certainty when he'll be ready to go on the pitch.