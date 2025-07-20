Romaine Mundle Injury: Undergoes surgery

Mundle underwent hamstring surgery Saturday and is set to remain out for the time being. According to manager Regis Le Bris, "He had surgery (on his hamstring) today, so we will have to wait. It's a shame because he worked well during the summer and was ready, but we will support him."

Mundle's injury woes continues as he underwent hamstring injury Saturday. There is no clear timetable of his return, however he figures to miss at least the first few matches of the season. He only made 18 starts in 24 appearances in the EFL, recording five goals with two assists.