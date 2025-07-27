Roman Celentano News: Clean sheet against Miami
Celentano made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Inter Miami CF.
Celentano saw another solid shift in net as he stopped Miami from scoring Saturday, making three saves to earn a clean sheet. This marks his third straight match with a clean sheet, bringing him to nine on the season. He will look to see another after the break in another tough match, facing Charlotte on August 10.
