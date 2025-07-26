Menu
Romano Schmid News: Features in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Schmid (strain) started and played 61 minutes in a friendly against Parma.

Schmid was back on the field this preseason, returning before August after last campaign ended with a strain. He has been training this week as well, so he can almost certainly be deemed fit moving into the new season. He is a regular sight on the field and should enter matchday one as a starter in the midfield.

