Romano Schmid News: Features in friendly
Schmid (strain) started and played 61 minutes in a friendly against Parma.
Schmid was back on the field this preseason, returning before August after last campaign ended with a strain. He has been training this week as well, so he can almost certainly be deemed fit moving into the new season. He is a regular sight on the field and should enter matchday one as a starter in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now