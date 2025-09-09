Lavia was spotted training on grass on Monday as part of his rehabilitation process from the injury he suffered during the game against Benfica in the Club World Cup during the summer. That said, he will need a few team training sessions before being available for selection, as coach Enzo Maresca said before the international break that he will still need time and they will be cautious with him. Lavia's absence is likely a minor loss for the Blues since he is expected to hold a rotational role in the midfield once fully fit.